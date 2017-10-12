October 12th Morning Rush: Sunny, warm temperatures expected across New Mexico

1. A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures mostly in the 40s, 50s and 60s under a clear sky.

2. A man suspected of shooting two people at a Circle K is preparing to appear in court. Police say Eric Reddick injured an employee and a customer after robbing the store on Wyoming near Menaul on Friday. James Bride, the assistant manager that was held up now has bullet fragments in his leg. In this case, Reddick should have been in jail. A judge let him out though after the DA’s office missed the deadline for his indictment. Bride says he got an apology from Bernalillo County DA Raul Torrez Wednesday.

3. President Trump is expected to sign an executive order Thursday making his own changes to healthcare. It is expected to allow Americans to buy stripped-down health insurance and offering it through associations that are exempt from some Affordable Care Act requirements like mandatory maternity care. In a recent interview, President Trump says he still believes health care reform will pass Congress.

4. Still no response from the Girl Scouts organization after a surprising announcement. Starting next year, girls will be able to join the Boy Scouts. Wednesday the board of directors unanimously agreed to let girls join the Cub Scout program. They’ll also forge a path for older girls to pursue and earn the highest rank of Eagle Scouts starting in 2019. The organization says the decision comes after years of getting requests from families. The move is also aimed at helping busy families consolidate programs for their children.

5. In just six months people could begin traveling to space from New Mexico. According to billionaire Richard Branson, who announced the plan to an audience at a business forum last week. He founded Virgin Galactic, which is the Spaceport’s anchor tenant. Branson has been selling seats for tourist flights to space for about $250,000 a ticket since 2013.

Morning’s Top Stories