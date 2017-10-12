New neon ART signs installed along Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You could call it a sign that the Albuquerque Rapid Transit Project is nearing completion.

The station at Coors and Central now has a new 30-foot sign. The signs will be a staple for the ART bus stops.

They will light up in neon and the colors can be changed to read for Lobo games.

ART officials say the signs represent the history of Central.

Four cameras will be added and will also feed in directly to the Real Crime Center. They will also install 911 buttons and customer service buttons.

Right now the project is more than 80 percent completed.