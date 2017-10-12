New Mexico seeks comments on statewide bicycle network

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico transportation officials want to establish a statewide bicycle network and they’re asking for the public’s help.

The Transportation Department announced Wednesday that it has set up a website where cyclists and others can share information as part of the planning process for prioritizing routes that are safe and offer the most connectivity.

The agency has contracted with Bohannan Huston, Inc. and Alta Planning + Design to develop the NM Bike Plan.

It’s scheduled to be done by summer 2018. Officials say the plan will help guide roadway improvements and incorporate bicycle infrastructure such as wide shoulders or separate trails as part of regularly-scheduled maintenance or major construction.

Bicycle planning is also being done on the regional level in the Albuquerque area, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Farmington.