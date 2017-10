ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of robbing a Circle K last week and shooting two people is now in federal custody.

The State has dropped its charges against Erik Reddick and Thursday morning he went before a federal judge.

Police say Reddick robbed the Circle K on Wyoming near Candelaria on October 6 and fired shots as he got away.

Police tracked down Reddick at a Denny’s parking lot and arrested him.

