Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures mostly in the 40s, 50s and 60s under a clear sky. Our midweek warming trend will continue today with afternoon highs 5°-10° above seasonal averages – expect widespread 60s, 70s and 80s. Sunshine will blanket the state with no significant rain or snow in the forecast. A trough digging over the Pacific Northwest and an area of high pressure to our east will help keep southwest winds in place over New Mexico. Spotty breezy to windy conditions are likely by this afternoon.

FRIDAY: Another nice day on tap with sunshine and warm temperatures (60s, 70s and 80s) stretched across the state. Winds are favored to be breezy to windy at times by afternoon’s end. Moisture creeping in off the Gulf and over south-central and southeast NM will help fire off a handful of storms and showers, however, the majority of us will stay dry.

WEEKEND: Mild temperatures Saturday afternoon will take a significant tumble behind a cold front… leaving Sunday much cooler (50s and 60s). Expect mostly to partly sunny conditions with no significant nor widespread rain/snow expected. Breezy to windy conditions will accompany the front…. possibly creating problems for Sunday’s mass ascension at Balloon Fiesta. Stay tuned for updates!