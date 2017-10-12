John’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

The nice weather continues across New Mexico as warmer temperatures take hold. The mornings have been absolutely perfect for Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque! A little moisture will work into the southeastern corner of the state Friday, allowing for a few showers there. The weather farther north remains quiet through early Saturday.

A cold front drops into the state Saturday night. This will work even drier air into the state, but it will also bring some wind. This could pose a few problems for the final morning of Balloon Fiesta Sunday. Temperatures will drop behind the front for Sunday and early next week.