Husband, passengers of woman who died in crash file lawsuit

SANTA FE COUNTY, NM (KRQE) – The family and passengers of a woman killed by an 18-year-old accused of speeding drunk down I-25 are now suing the university student.

The lawsuit filed in Santa Fe County Judicial District Court claims the victim’s husband has ongoing emotional distress and her two passengers are still dealing with the permanent injuries from the crash on February 24.

Luke Griffin, who was 18 at the time of the crash, is accused of driving “while under the influence of intoxicating liquors” at more than 100 miles an hour, leading to a deadly wreck along I-25 near the San Felipe Pueblo exit.

Corrina Vaden, a 49-year-old competitive athlete from Colorado, was killed at the scene.

“One vital young woman [was] killed basically in the prime of her life,” Stephen Justino, the attorney representing Vaden’s husband, said.

Her two passengers were seriously injured.

The lawsuit alleges negligence against Griffin for speeding in his Audi, being careless and inattentive; and to the so-called “John Does,” who supplied Griffin the alcohol that night.

“We have not at this point discovered the source of the alcohol,” Justino said.

The lawsuit states a bottle was found at the time of the crash, but it’s unknown where or when Griffin acquired it.

Justino stated he doesn’t know much about Griffin. He’s asking for his client to be compensated for past and future damages.

Griffin, a Santa Fe native, is still a University of New Mexico student and he’s awaiting trial for vehicular homicide and aggravated DWI.

If found guilty, he could get more than 15 years in prison.

Griffin posted a $50,000 bond to get out of jail after the crash. Since then, he’s tested positive for cocaine and is now on house arrest with his parents.