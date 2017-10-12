Former patients of Farmington doctor sue over alleged sexual abuse

By Published: Updated:
Lady Justice court room
Lady Justice court room

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Former patients of a Farmington doctor accused of sexually abusing them are now suing.

Dr. Alan Emamdee was arrested in July on rape charges after an investigation into two complaints about alleged inappropriate behavior.

Through that investigation, police discovered he had assaulted a 40-year-old woman over the course of several months.

Emamdee is a former employee of San Juan Health Partners where he specialized in psychiatry.

Now 12 former patients have filed a civil lawsuit against the doctor and the San Juan Regional Medical Center, saying the hospital should have known the alleged abuse was happening.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s