Former patients of Farmington doctor sue over alleged sexual abuse

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Former patients of a Farmington doctor accused of sexually abusing them are now suing.

Dr. Alan Emamdee was arrested in July on rape charges after an investigation into two complaints about alleged inappropriate behavior.

Through that investigation, police discovered he had assaulted a 40-year-old woman over the course of several months.

Emamdee is a former employee of San Juan Health Partners where he specialized in psychiatry.

Now 12 former patients have filed a civil lawsuit against the doctor and the San Juan Regional Medical Center, saying the hospital should have known the alleged abuse was happening.