For Your Information: Domestic Violence Awareness with Haven House

Haven House is the only domestic violence shelter in Sandoval County. With nearly one in three women facing the potential for domestic assault in New Mexico, their need is great, and support even greater.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the City of Rio Rancho is hosting a barbecue to raise funds and attention to this epidemic.

Haynes Park will be the place to bring your family for a variety of events, including food and family fun. Festivities start at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, visit HavenHouseInc.org

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living.