For The Family: McCall’s Pumpkin Patch

Round up the kids for the metro’s most popular attraction in October.

McCall’s Pumpkin Patch is open for business with all-new attractions and family-favorites. Their vast pumpkin patch is stocked with all shapes and sizes of gords. Their new princess castle is also open for story time, tea parties and makeovers. Also, their ever-popular haunted barn and corn maze is ready to scare the pants off guests.

The patch is open weekends through October 29 in Moriarity. For more information, visit McCallPumpkinPatch.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living.