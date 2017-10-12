Ezekiel Elliott six game suspension back on

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s six game suspension is back on after a Federal Appeals Court vacated a preliminary injunction issued by a District Court that allowed Elliott to play.

The Fifth Circuit ruled in favor of the NFL, saying that the District Court did not have subject matter jurisdiction in Elliott’s case. Elliott’s suspension is effective immediately and he will not be available to play for the Cowboys until November 24.

The NFLPA is reviewing the latest ruling and is said to be considering all options. Elliott was suspended by the league for six games after allegations of domestic abuse.