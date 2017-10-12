Clovis teen behind Snapchat shooting threats breaks conditions of release

Related Coverage Mother apologizes for daughter accused of making school shooting threats

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities say she’s back at it. A Clovis teen who posted threats on Snapchat was released to her parents on the condition that she stays away from social media. Now the District Attorney’s Office hopes to send a message about following those rules.

A 16-year old girl from Clovis High School posted threatening pictures on her social media account, Snapchat, on September 25 just weeks after the library shooting spree that killed two and left four others injured.

People in Clovis were already on edge, so when they saw a message saying, “I’m shooting up the high school tomorrow, be ready,” they panicked.

“There needs to be more family involvement with our children so we know what they are doing and what they are being taught, what they believe, where they are,” said Wilma Fugham, Clovis resident.

The teen behind the posts was caught and arrested. She was released on house arrest — but there was one condition.

“There was a specific condition that she was not to have access to any electronic devices or any social media, and in fact the judge stressed that during the detention hearing that we had,” explained Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Scott Stover.

The District Attorney’s Office says she couldn’t follow those rules. Just days after being released she was right back at it, using her social media accounts.

“The information that we have is that it happened within days of her being released,” Stover said.

Stover says a warrant was prepared and presented to the district judge to try and have her placed back into custody for violating her conditions of release.

“The court denied issuing that warrant,” he said.

The teen currently remains on house arrest in her parents’ custody until the case is adjudicated. The judge asked the District Attorney’s Office to file a motion, for her conditions of release to be addressed. That will take place Friday, October 20.