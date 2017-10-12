Court clears way for 6-game suspension of Cowboys' Elliott

By Published: Updated:
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries the ball against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) A federal appeals court cleared the way for the NFL to impose a six-game suspension on Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott over domestic violence allegations on Thursday, siding with the league in the latest high-profile fight over its ability to punish players for off-field behavior.

In a 2-1 decision, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in New Orleans granted the league’s emergency request to set aside an injunction and ordered a district court in Texas to dismiss Elliott’s case.

The case may not be done yet and further appeals were possible. One of Elliott’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Posts