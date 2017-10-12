Court clears way for 6-game suspension of Cowboys' Elliott

FRISCO, Texas (AP) A federal appeals court cleared the way for the NFL to impose a six-game suspension on Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott over domestic violence allegations on Thursday, siding with the league in the latest high-profile fight over its ability to punish players for off-field behavior.

In a 2-1 decision, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in New Orleans granted the league’s emergency request to set aside an injunction and ordered a district court in Texas to dismiss Elliott’s case.

The case may not be done yet and further appeals were possible. One of Elliott’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.