Chris’ Thursday Evening Forecast

Most of New Mexico will be dry and sunny to close out the week. But, a few areas in the southeast could see showers on Friday.

The rain won’t be widespread. Places like Roswell, Carlsbad along with Hobbs will have the best chance at showers. The weather is looking great in Albuquerque for Balloon Fiesta both tomorrow morning and evening.

The wind could become an issue at Balloon Fiesta on Saturday evening as a cold front starts to move in from the north, but morning mass ascensions are looking good at this point.

Temperatures will stay warm for the start of the weekend before the cold front that will kick up the wind drops temperatures back to cooler than normal highs by Sunday.