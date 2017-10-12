Bregman and Giles represent New Mexico in MLB Playoffs

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Houston Astros are playing in this year’s ALCS game with the New York Yankees on Friday in Houston. The last time the Astros made it to a championship series was back in 2005, and that was before their 2013 switch over to the American League. The then National League Astros won the World Series that season.

So, this season marks the first trip to the ALCS for the Astros, and it is also the first trip for two local guys on the roster. Former Albuquerque Academy Charger Alex Bregman and Rio Grande Graduate Ken Giles have been major contributors to this playoff Houston team. Both have had big moments throughout this season and both have not forgotten where they came from.

“It’s an honor, I love being from New Mexico. It’s a hard working place, a blue collar place. I love being able to represent them and I try and play, I play hard everyday all the people that have helped me in New Mexico to get to this point,” said Houston third baseman Alex Bregman.

“We are showing what New Mexico players can do out there in the big leagues,” said Houston closing pitcher Ken Giles.

Both Bregman and Giles had to work very hard to get to where they are today, but they believe that even though they are just two of the three New Mexico-bred players in the MLB, more will come.

“Baseball has changed there and they have done a good job. The Albuquerque Baseball Academy has done a great job of getting people seen and it’s been huge in the development of New Mexico baseball players,” said Bregman.

“It takes time, now players are getting noticed. I mean, especially now seeing me and Bregman having so much success they are going to be more blocks of scouts going down there to find some talent,” said Giles.

Game one of the ALCS between the Yankees and Astros will be Friday at 6:08 p.m. in Houston, Texas.