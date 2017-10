ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a car.

Details are limited but APD says it happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night at the intersection of Tramway and Rover.

The motorcyclists died on scene. APD says speed looks to have played a factor in the crash on the part of the motorcyclist.

At this time there is no word on if the driver of the car will face any charges.