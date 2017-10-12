APD chief recommends 1 day suspension for former spokesperson

(KRQE/File Photo) - APD police downtown headquarters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque Police spokesperson will get a one day suspension after giving the public inaccurate information.

The incident stems from the Victoria Martens case.

Months before her murder, police were told her mother’s boyfriend had tried to kiss the 10-year-old. Police never investigated. Yet, two APD spokespeople, Fred Duran and Celina Espinoza were still telling reporters that officers had met with Michelle and Victoria Martens.

The Citizen Police Oversight Agency Investigation found that they lied. The CPOA recommended two weeks of suspension for Duran and a letter of reprimand for Espinoza.

While the chief agreed to the letter of reprimand, he only recommended one day of suspension for Duran. His decision was based on a memorandum that the CPOA Executive Director read in a meeting Thursday night, saying there wasn’t enough proof to show Duran intentionally lied.

Victoria’s grandparents are suing, saying had police investigated they would have learned the man who allegedly tried to kiss Victoria had been arrested earlier for kidnapping a little girl.

