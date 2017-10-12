Albuquerque woman gets 1 year behind bars for deadly hit-and-run

Jessica Lucero
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque woman convicted of hitting a pedestrian while driving drunk was sentenced Thursday to just one year behind bars.

Police say two-and-a-half years ago, Jessica Lucero hit a man crossing Coors, then took off.

The then 23-year-old stopped a short while later. That’s when a Good Samaritan noticed Lucero’s damaged car.

Lucero took off again, but the witness gave police her licence plate number and police tracked her down.

Back in August, a jury found Lucero guilty of homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene and DWI.

Lucero’s sentence also includes five years of supervised probation.

