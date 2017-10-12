Aerospace professionals talk future of flight, what New Mexico has to offer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Leaders from across the United States are in Albuquerque to hear about the future of flight.

Aerospace professionals are at Hotel Andaluz talking about opportunities in the space and aviation industry.

Among the leaders in town are lieutenant governors from several states who are hearing about what New Mexico has to offer in the industry.

This is the first time the event has been held in New Mexico.

Presenters include Aerospace leaders from NASA and Boeing who are talking about their latest technology and research.