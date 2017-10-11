UNM celebrates grand opening of new LGBTQ Resource Center

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico celebrated the grand opening of its new LGBTQ Resource Center on Wednesday.

The new and more accessible space is right across from the new McKinnon Center for Management on Las Lomas.

The resource center provides a safe, welcoming environment for people of all gender identities and sexual orientations. The new space has a study room, a kitchenette and a universal restroom.

It was made possible through a state capital allocation by UNM alumnus and New Mexico Senator Jacob Candelaria.

