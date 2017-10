ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Albuquerque Public School students got a new lab to mold the engineers of the future.

Wednesday APS announced a $7.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to build new labs at Mission Avenue Elementary, Garfield Middle and Valley High School.

The labs will allow students to learn about science, technology, engineering and math.

Students can also stay in the program from the time they enter school until they graduate.