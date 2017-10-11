Supreme Court denies petition for help from public defenders

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court says it will not intervene on behalf of public defenders who say they are overwhelmed by cases from poor defendants.

Court officials on Wednesday confirmed the Supreme Court’s unanimous denial of a petition for relief from the state’s chief public defender.

The Law Offices of the Public Defender has said its attorneys in various parts of the state are wrongfully being forced to take on more cases than they can handle without neglecting indigent defendants who cannot otherwise afford an attorney.

State and local prosecutors insist the concerns are overblown, and a district judge has rejected attempts by defense attorneys to refuse new cases in southeastern New Mexico.

During oral arguments in July, public defenders suggested several ways to limit caseloads.