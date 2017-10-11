Shot on the job: Albuquerque convenience store manager speaks out on city crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With bullet fragments still lodged in his leg, the latest victim of another Albuquerque armed robbery is sharing his story about how a gunman shot straight at him.

“It was burning,” said James Bride. “I knew exactly what it was.”

James Bride is now five days removed from being shot at work. An employee at the Circle K on the corner of Wyoming Boulevard and Claremont Avenue northeast, Bride was one of two people hit by gunfire at the store last Friday, October 6, after a gunman robbed the store.

While he calls his injuries “minor,” Bride hopes his story resonates with the rest of the Albuquerque community that’s dealing with the city’s crime problem.

“In the last four to five months, it is just.. It’s turned into hell,” said Bride. “It’s out of control.”

An assistant manager at the Circle K store on Wyoming for the last year-and-a-half, Bride says his store has been robbed four times in the last two months.

Bride has always avoided injury, until last Friday when he was shot at. Bride was hit with bullet fragments that came after a gunman walked out of his store.

“I’ve got a couple of small pieces in both of my calves and then there’s a small piece that’s in my right thigh,” said Bride.

Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, the Albuquerque Police Department says Eric Reddick pulled a handgun on a clerk. Bride, who was in another room when the robbery first occurred, says he knew something was going on when he heard a man yelling at his co-worker, a cashier.

“That’s when he’s stepping right past me, gun in his hand and he went out the door,” said Bride.

Bride says he tried to get a picture of the robber with his cell phone when the robber learned out his car window, took aim and pulled the trigger.

“He literally reached out the window and shot right at me,” said Bride.

The bullet hit the door frame, splitting into pieces that hit James and a customer inside the store. The customer was hit in the neck and face.

Bride says doctors didn’t need to remove the bullet fragments from his body.

“They’re not deep so they left them alone,” said Bride.

While the “minor” injuries haven’t held him back, Bride says he won’t soon forget the back story behind the accused shooter. Eric Reddick should have been in jail.

In July, Reddick was locked up at MDC on assault and other charges. However, according to what the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office told Bride, DA’s office employees misplaced his file. Because of the error, the DA’s office missed the deadline for the 10 day indictment rule for Reddick’s case, and a judge dropped the charges with the option to refile.

Bride met Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez on Wednesday.

“He apologized, that they had made a mistake,” said Bride. “He wanted me there because he wanted to put a face on a mistake that they had made and shared it with his entire team.”

While Bride was able to share his story with the DA’s office, he also hopes it resonates with the community.

“As an individual, all I can do is just share my voice, share my experience, but we need to change things,” said Bride.

The suspect, Reddick, is currently in MDC on a no-bond hold. Meanwhile, Bride says he has returned to work.