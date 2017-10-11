Police to arrest 10 people in LSU fraternity pledge’s death

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Ten people are facing hazing charges in the death of a Louisiana State University fraternity pledge after a night of drinking last month.

An LSU statement on Wednesday says one of the 10 suspects also faces a negligent homicide charge in the death of 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver, a freshman from Roswell, Georgia.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard says eight of the suspects are LSU students.

Gruver died at a hospital on Sept. 14 after Phi Delta Theta members found him lying on a couch at the fraternity house and couldn’t tell if he was breathing.

A coroner said hospital tests found a “highly elevated” blood-alcohol level in Gruver’s body.

Witnesses told police that the fraternity’s pledges were forced to drink to excess the night before Gruver’s death.