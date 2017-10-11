Police need help finding owners of recovered stolen items

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thieves and burglars are running rampant in Albuquerque, but when they do get caught, people aren’t getting their stuff back a lot of the time. That’s because police need your help.

Police constantly come across piles of stolen loot, but figuring out who it belongs to can also be a tough case to crack.

“I got a precious metal that was stolen. It was stolen right in the middle of the day,” said Cynthia Storer.

Storer and thousands of others have fallen victim to property crime in Albuquerque and it’s become a fact of life these days.

“It makes me feel horrible,” she said.

A lot of times, APD says it’s hard for them to return the stolen items once they’ve been recovered, because they can’t find a way to prove who they belong to. Now they want your help.

“What we want to make sure is that somehow have a record of what they have in their homes,” said Celina Espinoza of the Albuquerque Police Department.

Police encourage people to register pictures and descriptions of valuables on websites like My Property Locker. It’s a secure site designed to help people recover their stolen items by keeping them on record.

Police have always urged people to keep a record of their valuables including serial numbers and photos. Something most people haven’t done.

“Time, busy, work, and kids, and grandkids, and coming and going and life is so crazy,” said Shelly Decocq.

“It wasn’t top of our priority list,” said Frank Decocq.

Still, police want people to make it a priority, showing us just a sampling of what’s waiting to be claimed.

“You’re seeing what just this one case takes in an office. Think about all the cases that happen all over the city,” said Espinoza.

Websites like My Property Locker can cost money, but you can always keep your own pictures and records for free.

When police can’t find the rightful owners of stolen property, it is eventually destroyed or auctioned off.