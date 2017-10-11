Pet of the Week: Molly

Our pet of the week is Molly a five-year-old pitty/boxer mix that was recently transferred to Animal Humane’s main campus. She’s a sweet, fun-loving family dog that does well with kids. Her breed requires exercise, so she’ll do great in active homes, and homes with backyards.

You can meet her -and a number of other adoptable pets- this weekend at a special event with Canteen Taproom on Tramway. Purchase a donatable toy from their neighbors, Bone-a-fied Dog, and receive $1 off a pint. The event is happening from 11 a.m.-3p.m. Canteen is located at 417 Tramway Blvd. NE.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living.