October 11th Morning Rush: Sunshine, warmer temperatures expected throughout New Mexico

1. A cool morning will give way to a mild afternoon with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s under a clear, sunny sky.

Full Story: Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

2. The Board of Education has until the end of November to make an appointment to replace Analee Maestas. The embattled board member resigned Tuesday. This comes after a civil and potentially a criminal investigation into Maestas and her daughter who are both employees at La Promesa Early Learning Center. Last month State Auditor Tim Keller said the Maestas’ embezzled nearly $700,000 while running La Promesa Early Learning Center. The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the case. When police are done, the case will be turned over to the District Attorney who will decide if the Maestas’ will face charges.

Full Story: APS board member accused of stealing thousands resigns

3. The third murder trial for Tai Chan is still months away, but the wife of the deputy killed has already taken the first step towards filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Chan. Sarah Martin has asked a judge to appoint her as her husband, Jeremy Martin’s, representative in a suit. This means there could be a civil suit that follows. Chan is accused of shooting Martin’s husband in the back during a drunken fight in 2014. The first two murder trials against Chan ended in a mistrial. The third Tai Chan murder trial is scheduled for April.

Full Story: Former Santa Fe deputy could face civil suit over fatal shooting of partner

4. The New Mexico Public Education Department is scheduled to hold a public hearing over controversial proposed changes in the state’s science standards. PED is considering allowing alternative theories to evolution and climate change in the classroom. Albuquerque Public Schools has come out against the proposed changes and Board President David Peercy says the changes would reflect negatively on the New Mexico’s science community. The PED secretary says they’re intended to better prepare students for 21-st century jobs.

Full Story: APS board president drafts letter to PED against science changes

5. The Harlem Globetrotters have new bragging rights after combining balloons and basketball. Globetrotters star “Buckets Blake” sunk a shot at Balloon Fiesta Park from a globetrotter-styled red, white and blue balloon. The world-famous team is gearing for three games in New Mexico next week.

Full Story: Harlem Globetrotter makes shot from hot air balloon at Balloon Fiesta

Morning’s Top Stories