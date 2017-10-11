New York Times article highlights ‘Earthship House’ near Taos

By Published:

EL PRADO, N.M. (KRQE) – Apparently, for $500,000 you can get a pretty cool and quirky house right here in New Mexico.

The New York Times put out an article Wednesday showing houses in different parts of the country that are on the market for $500,000.

They highlight a house in El Prado, near Taos, known as the “Earthship House.” It sits on a 340-acre subdivision with about 70 other “off the grid” homes with views of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms and is built with earth-filled tires that retain and release heat, making the house a consistent 70 degrees no matter what the weather conditions are outside.

It will set you back $515,000.

 

