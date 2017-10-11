Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures will hold through the end of the work week. Winds should also remain light so there won’t be any issues at Balloon Fiesta Park. Things get more interesting weather wise by Saturday night as a cold front moves in. That front wall dip temperatures between 15 and 20° across eastern and central New Mexico. The front will also pack gusty winds. Those winds should be an issue through Sunday morning before dying down.

