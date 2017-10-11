Man admits to starting series of fires including at Old Navy, The Carlisle, several Starbucks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who firebombed an Albuquerque Old Navy store last year admitted to it Wednesday and to a series of other fires.

David Hickman pleaded guilty to five counts of damaging or destroying a building with explosives Wednesday morning but admitted to a total of nine fires.

The fires happened last November right around Thanksgiving.

An officer saw Hickman running from the Old Navy on I-40 and San Mateo just before it erupted into flames.

When Hickman was arrested police found an AR 15, a flare and mason jars full of flammable liquids.

They also found a list with Old Navy and at least one other business that had been set on fire days earlier.

In his apartment, police say they found more evidence linking him to other fires.

In an indictment, Hickman was only charged with that Old Navy fire.

Wedneday, he also admitted to the fire that destroyed the Carlisle, the $9 million apartment complex in Nob Hill that was nearly complete, the fires at four Starbucks, a Barnes and Noble, pro-life ministry, and a paper shredding company.

The question still lingering though is a motive. His attorney would not comment.

Hickman faces five to 20 years in prison for each count but under the deal, the time will be capped at 20 years.

 

