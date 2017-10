ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the three accused of killing a man then dumping his body near Wyoming and Academy last year pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Dakota Cook pleads to second-degree murder and armed robbery.

Cook admitted he helped kill 46-year-old Larry Sanchez last June.

His alleged accomplices were Joe Newsom and Antoinette Martinez.

Cook will serve 15 years in prison as part of the deal.