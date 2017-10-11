Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A cool morning will give way to a mild afternoon with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s under a clear, sunny sky. Today’s warming trend will put many locales within 5° of seasonal averages, including the Albuquerque-metro. No rain or snow chances in the day’s forecast as sunshine dominates from stateline to stateline. Winds will be light to start the day before increasing some this afternoon, particularly across eastern NM. Those within the ABQ-metro can expect winds out of the south to reach 10-15mph by afternoon’s end.

THURSDAY: Another quiet day free of rain and snow. Expect to see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures (widespread 60s, 70s and 80s). Like Wednesday, winds will strengthen a bit late day making for breezy conditions at times.

FRIDAY: Moisture creeping off the Gulf and into the far Southeast Plains may trigger a handful of storms over east-central and southeast NM Friday afternoon and evening. Outside of that, the majority of us can expect another day of warm temperatures and dry conditions under a sunny sky.