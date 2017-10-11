John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

A warming trend will continue across the state this afternoon with afternoon highs about 10° – 20° warmer than yesterday. We’ll continue to see temperatures climb through Friday. The mornings will remain cool and sunny with light winds, allowing for great conditions for Balloon Fiesta.

A cold front moves into the state over the weekend. This will cool temperatures down by Sunday, especially for the east. As the front pushes into the Albuquerque metro area Saturday night, it could mean wind issues for the closing day of Balloon Fiesta. The good news is the weather is expected to cooperate between now and then.