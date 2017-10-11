NMSU’s Jaleel Scott added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State’s standout wide receiver Jaleel Scott was named to this year’s Biletnikoff Award Watch List ,which recognizes the nation’s most outstanding receivers.

Just five games into the season, Scott has recorded 35 receptions for 543 yards, and has tacked on five touchdowns. This also includes his career high game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, where Scott recorded 9 receptions and 174 yards on the road against an SEC team.

Scott is one of eight receivers named to this watch list, and you can vote for Scott here.