In the County: El Camino Real Trade Fair

Step back in time to experience life along El Camino Real throughout the ages in a unique trade fair at the Gutierrez Hubbell House.

Bernalillo County will host a family-friendly event this Saturday from 10a-4p at the historic site located in the south valley. Merchants, re-enactors, food vendors and historians will be on-hand for a variety of events, all designed to share experiences along the historic route through the southwest.

Admission is absolutely free for visitors. For more information on the event, visit BernCo.gov.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by BernCo.