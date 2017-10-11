Green Jeans Farmery owner plans to take property off the market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The popular and unique Green Jeans Farmery will be off the market soon. Not because someone bought it, but because the owner decided to keep it.

“I’m not motivated to sell,” said owner Roy Soloman.

Soloman listed the property back in June, saying he was ready for new projects.

The listing is still up. It’s price recently dropped by $125,000 and sits at $5,075,000.

“You’re always looking at anywhere from 3-8 percent price drops. It’s not going to make a difference if it drops $5,000,” said John Lopez, the VP of the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors.

Lopez says that price drop is normal and that the listing was popular.

“It’s a great thing for Albuquerque. It’s a great product. I hope to see more coming here. You’re going to see a lot more buyers and a lot more developers being open to these kids of projects,” said Lopez.

Despite that, Soloman says the listing is in the process of getting taken down and will likely be down soon.

“I have a feeling that it will. I’m not going to commit 100 percent to that, but right now my motivation is to this family of local tenants,” said Soloman.

Green Jeans tenants are excited about the news.

“I just think that it wouldn’t be the same without him, so I’m really happy about that,” said Sydney Lukes, who works at Nitro Fog Creamery.