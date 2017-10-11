Former Tucumcari fire chief accused of drugging, raping woman

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE)- Tucumcari’s now former fire chief is behind bars. He is accused of drugging and raping a woman.

The Eastern New Mexico News says Shane Warner is accused of giving drugs to control nausea to a female employee at a fire station back in March.

The woman told police she passed out and Warner drove her home. The next day she went to the hospital and was given a sexual assault exam.

The report says the test later showed a sedative was in her system.

Warner was fired a few days after the incident, but charges were just filed last week.

He’s charged with rape and distributing drugs.