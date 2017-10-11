Former Tucumcari fire chief accused of drugging, raping woman

By Published:

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE)- Tucumcari’s now former fire chief is behind bars. He is accused of drugging and raping a woman.

The Eastern New Mexico News says Shane Warner is accused of giving drugs to control nausea to a female employee at a fire station back in March.

The woman told police she passed out and Warner drove her home. The next day she went to the hospital and was given a sexual assault exam.

The report says the test later showed a sedative was in her system.

Warner was fired a few days after the incident, but charges were just filed last week.

He’s charged with rape and distributing drugs.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s