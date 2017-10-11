For Your Health: AHA’s Heart Ball 2017

Heart disease is still the number one killer of adults in New Mexico, according to the American Heart Association. Yet, 80 percent of cardiovascular disease is preventable. It is this figure that the AHA is seeking to drive home through education. In those efforts, they invite you to their annual Heart Ball.

The event raised more than $71 million in their nationwide campaign, which keeps 100 percent of the monies raised in each state within their respective states.

This weekend’s events will feature fine dining, a live auction and fun. Reservations can be made by clicking here.

For more information, visit Heart.org.

