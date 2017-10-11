Ernesto Salvidrez ready to perform in his 1st main event bout

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson’s MMA Series XXIII is going down on Saturday night at Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino at 7 p.m. It is another action packed fight card that will showcase the best local talent in the sport of MMA.

The main event of this fight card will feature Santa Fe’s own Ernesto Salvidrez, who is a former state champion wrestler out of Capital High School and a National Champion wrestler that held a 48-0 record. Salvidrez will take on Clovis native Roy Saucedo in the main event at Buffalo Thunder.

Salvidrez is coming off of his first professional win in the MMA ranks, winning by TKO, but the duel threat fighter is also coming off of a win in boxing, which is a sport that he also loves. He has embraced every aspect of being a mixed martial artist, and at 21 years old believes he sees a future in either boxing or MMA.

Salvidrez is confident coming into this fight, but also has some butterflies as this will be his first ever main event bout. The pressure is on for Salvidrez, but there is no other place than Buffalo Thunder, that he would want to have his first main event bout.

“That’s my home arena and that’s where I love fighting, that’s where I feel most comfortable, and I have had two fights there now. So everyone is going to be around me. He is from Clovis so he is coming into my house. I really don’t know how to lose at my house, so it’s going to be good,” said Salvidrez.