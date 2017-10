Getting the best, most in-depth reviews and user experiences that’s the mission behind Yelp Elites. This band of users pull out all the stops when it comes to sharing the best of their cities.

Howie Kaibel introduces us to Yelp Elite blogger Alexis Watts, and shares the unique and comprehensive experiences Elites bring to businesses, restaurants and civic experiences.

If you think you have what it takes to be one of the Elites, visit Yelp.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living.