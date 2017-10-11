AG Balderas warns New Mexicans about of new financial scams

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorney General Hector Balderas issued a scam alert Wednesday morning warning New Mexicans to beware of sharing private personal or financial information over Facebook.

According to a release, the AG’s office has received a wide variety of complaints that have originated from using Facebook.

“Even though people can appear friendly on Facebook, getting to ‘know’ someone on Facebook is rarely safe, Attorney General Balderas said in a release. “If you don’t know a ‘person’ who attempts to contact you on Facebook, you can’t even be sure you’re dealing with a real person. Instead, you could be dealing with a ‘robot’ whose sole assignment is to take and misuse your identity. You could also be dealing with a predator whose purpose is to lure you into a dangerous situation.”

One woman reported that she ordered a small jar of face cream and was immediately charged $180. Another woman, according to the release, was scammed for $400,000 after an online “date” pirated her financial information.

Attorney General Balderas has provided these additional ways to avoid problems on Facebook and other online sites:

Don’t volunteer your personal or financial information. You as the consumer are in the best position to protect your private information and your assets.

Don’t send money to someone who has solicited you. Instead, if you want to spend money, find the online shop you want by doing your own search and verifying that it is legitimate.

Beware, be careful, and report problems.

There are many ways to report problems and to get help after a scam.

To report issues or suspicious activity on your Facebook account click here: https://www.facebook.com/help/1216349518398524?helpref=hc_global_nav