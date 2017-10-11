AG Balderas warns New Mexicans about of new financial scams

By Published:
Photo: James Lawrence | KRQE

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorney General Hector Balderas issued a scam alert Wednesday morning warning New Mexicans to beware of sharing private personal or financial information over Facebook.

According to a release, the AG’s office has received a wide variety of complaints that have originated from using Facebook.

“Even though people can appear friendly on Facebook, getting to ‘know’ someone on Facebook is rarely safe, Attorney General Balderas said in a release. “If you don’t know a ‘person’ who attempts to contact you on Facebook, you can’t even be sure you’re dealing with a real person. Instead, you could be dealing with a ‘robot’ whose sole assignment is to take and misuse your identity. You could also be dealing with a predator whose purpose is to lure you into a dangerous situation.”

One woman reported that she ordered a small jar of face cream and was immediately charged $180. Another woman, according to the release, was scammed for $400,000 after an online “date” pirated her financial information.

Attorney General Balderas has provided these additional ways to avoid problems on Facebook and other online sites:

  • Don’t volunteer your personal or financial information. You as the consumer are in the best position to protect your private information and your assets.
  • Don’t send money to someone who has solicited you. Instead, if you want to spend money, find the online shop you want by doing your own search and verifying that it is legitimate.
  • Beware, be careful, and report problems.

There are many ways to report problems and to get help after a scam.

To report issues or suspicious activity on your Facebook account click here: https://www.facebook.com/help/1216349518398524?helpref=hc_global_nav

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s