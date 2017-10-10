Woman gets plea deal in aggravated fleeing case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The car thief who tried to run over two firefighters in a stolen truck has struck another plea deal, this time for fleeing from police.

Jennifer Christensen hit one firefighter and rammed into the chief’s vehicle at Station 9 near Menaul and Eubank in December.

The deal given by the District Attorney’s Office allowed her to serve a six-month sentence at the same time she served her sentence for another crime.

Now Christiensen has been given a plea deal in Torrance County for aggravated fleeing of law enforcement, which she committed while out on bond for the Albuquerque case.

The deal suspended one year of the two-and-a-half year sentence.