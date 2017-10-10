Tigua statue vandalized at Ysleta del Sur Pueblo in El Paso

By Published: Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KRQE) – Tribal officials from the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo in El Paso are scrambling to clean up a statue that was vandalized Sunday night.

The damage was discovered on pueblo property early Sunday morning. Red paint was splattered down the front of the statue and a red cross was propped on the front.

The chief for the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo says the community is in disbelief.

“Angry, sad… How can people be so mean to something that to us means a lot? It’s hard to explain right now how I feel,” Chief Jose Sierra said.

People don’t believe the timing was an accident. Monday was Columbus Day, which many are pushing to replace with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

According to an FBI spokesperson, the agency is investigating the vandalism as a possible hate crime.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s