Tigua statue vandalized at Ysleta del Sur Pueblo in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KRQE) – Tribal officials from the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo in El Paso are scrambling to clean up a statue that was vandalized Sunday night.

The damage was discovered on pueblo property early Sunday morning. Red paint was splattered down the front of the statue and a red cross was propped on the front.

The chief for the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo says the community is in disbelief.

“Angry, sad… How can people be so mean to something that to us means a lot? It’s hard to explain right now how I feel,” Chief Jose Sierra said.

People don’t believe the timing was an accident. Monday was Columbus Day, which many are pushing to replace with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

According to an FBI spokesperson, the agency is investigating the vandalism as a possible hate crime.