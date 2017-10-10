Reported police activity in northwest Albuquerque

police lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Police are investigating reports of an active shooter at the Job Corps Center campus Tuesday.

A call came in around 10 a.m. after someone broadcast the code for an active shooter over the radio.

Officers immediately responded to the campus near 12th Street and Indian School. They have spent the past hour or more searching the area.

While there are reports on social media of students hearing ongoing gunshots.

KRQE News 13 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

