Police arrest final suspect in deadly beating case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final suspect in a deadly beating has been caught.

Last year, police say Emilio Mirabal, Nigel Johnson and Larry Vieux attacked 66-year-old Irvin Sanchez outside the 7-Eleven near San Mateo and Kathryn.

Witnesses saw the men rummaging through Sanchez’s pockets, then take off leaving him to die.

Police tracked down Mirabal earlier this year by the credit card he used at the 7-Eleven right before the beating. Johnson was taken into custody in Gallup.

Vieux was arrested Monday and is now facing murder charges.