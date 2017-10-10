October 10th Morning Rush: Cool, windy temperatures expected across New Mexico

1. A very chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly clear sky. Breezy conditions early this morning will diminish through the day with light winds expected for most of the afternoon.

2. New developments in the now-viral video of a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy pointing a gun at a biker from a moving patrol car. The sheriff says he’ll remain on the job while the department launches an internal investigation. Motorcyclists are accused of surrounding the patrol car on Saturday while the group was heading south on Tramway near Paseo. Sheriff Manny Gonzales described the deputy’s actions as a “show of force,” arguing the bikers were causing danger, prompting 45 different 911 calls.

3. The Hobbs Police Department is expected to be served with a lawsuit soon from three of its former officers. They’re suing for racial discrimination and preparing to take their case to federal court. They claim they were told to target minorities on the job. The lawsuit filed last week says, two African American officers and a Caucasian officer are expressing concern for their safety and constitutional rights. Attorney Shannon Kennedy says in another incident, a sergeant failed to stop an officer to use the ‘n’ word. KRQE News 13 did reach out to the Hobbs Police Department but officials did not offer a statement Monday.

4. Bernalillo County Commissioners are scheduled to vote on increasing the minimum wage. The proposed 15 cent increase for unincorporated parts of the county would affect businesses outside of city limits. If approved, the wage would go from $8.70 an hour to $8.85 an hour. Under a law adopted in 2013, a minimum wage increase is proposed every year, but the commissioners can choose to opt out.

5. It is day four of the Balloon Fiesta and many people are preparing to snap that perfect picture. The Balloon Fiesta is teaming up with the fiesta sponsor Canon for a photo contest. There are five categories to enter include: Kids at Balloon Fiesta, Dawn Patrol, Balloon Glow, Mass Ascension, Special Shapes Rodeo, and Afterglow Fireworks.

