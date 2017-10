LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The northbound lanes of I-25 are closed just outside of Bernal according to NMRoads twitter.

Due to a crash that happened south of Las Vegas around mile marker 323.

There is no other information at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Update-Closure 10/10/2017 06:18AM. Interstate 25 N from MM 323 Aurora (NM 3/SUNSHINE) to MM 335 (TECOLOTE) END: unknown — i25nmroads (@i25nmroads) October 10, 2017