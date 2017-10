ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A whole lot of money landed a New York man behind bars in New Mexico.

According to a criminal complaint, 20-year-old Jonathan Pequero was pulled over Monday. When officers searched the vehicle, they found more than $12,000 in counterfeit bills.

Deputies believe Pequero was using the money to buy items and then returning the goods for legitimate cash.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says the car he was in had been stolen from the Los Angeles Airport.