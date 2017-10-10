New Mexico woman returns home after getting stuck in Puerto Rico

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A 20-year-old Lovington woman is back home after being stuck in Puerto Rice for more than two weeks. She went to play volleyball and got caught in one of the biggest hurricanes to ever hit the island.

The forceful winds from Hurricane Maria blew outside of Mayra Gonzalez-Garcia’s window as the storm passed through Puerto Rico, September 19-20.

Describing the wind, Gonzalez-Garcia said, “The way the wind was, it was making a weird noise like as if it was screaming. Like screaming for help, a cry for help.”

She was there to have fun, but instead Gonzalez-Garcia found herself riding out a Category Five hurricane. Then came the sound of silence, but little did she know it wasn’t over.

“When the eye was right in the middle of us, I was like, ‘Okay, it passed away,'” said Gonzalez-Garcia. “It did not pass away.”

Gonzalez-Garcia says wind was coming from both directions.

The island was left with no power. Gonzalez-Garcia had no way to communicate with her family and no way out.

“I didn’t know if I was going to come home,” she said.

Gonzalez-Garcia was set to fly home the Sunday after the hurricane hit, but had her flight cancelled three times. That’s when she broke down and called mom.

“I just want to go home, I don’t care what airline I go home on, I don’t care how I go home. I just want to make it out,” Gonzalez-Garcia said. “So she told me, ‘I’m going to call and I’m going to make sure nothing is going on.'”

In the end, Gonzalez-Garcia wasn’t able to fly out of Puerto Rico until October 5. After more than two weeks away, she finally boarded a plane home.

“I just cried, it was like everything just went away for a few seconds and I was like, ‘I’m home.’”

Gonzalez-Garcia says she hasn’t been able to contact her volleyball coach or teammates since the storm and still has no idea if everyone made it out safely.