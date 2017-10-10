New Mexico National Guardsmen prepare to help hurricane victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Air National Guard’s 210th Red Horse Squadron is set to deploy to the U.S. Virgin Islands in the coming days.

People there are still trying to recover from hurricane damage. The team headed there can turn sea water into drinking water in a matter of minutes to help them out.

“We have water filtration power, production, shelter, latrines — anything the local populous and first responders might need to sustain life out there while providing support,” said Commander Tom Benton.

The team can also provide showers and other necessities. They will be in Saint Thomas for at least a month.