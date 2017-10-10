New Mexico National Guardsmen prepare to help hurricane victims

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Air National Guard’s 210th Red Horse Squadron is set to deploy to the U.S. Virgin Islands in the coming days.

People there are still trying to recover from hurricane damage. The team headed there can turn sea water into drinking water in a matter of minutes to help them out.

“We have water filtration power, production, shelter, latrines — anything the local populous and first responders might need to sustain life out there while providing support,” said Commander Tom Benton.

The team can also provide showers and other necessities. They will be in Saint Thomas for at least a month.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s